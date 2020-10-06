A group of ladies at Coronado Baptist Church have been busy crocheting. Not simple crochet with yarn or thread, but crochet with large crochet hooks and plastic grocery bags. They are creating sleeping mats for the homeless.

With the COVID-19 pandemic keeping them homebound these women put their skills to work. The group was spearheaded by Jackie Watts.

Watts recalled this sleeping mat project that a group of ladies had done a few years ago. She recruited Sue Garrett and Bunnie Everett to make mats, too. Sherry Phillips and Charlotte Rogers didn’t crochet but wanted to help so Watts asked them to cut the plastic bags into strips and then roll the “plastic bag yarn” into balls to accommodate the crocheters.

The mats are 3 feet wide and 6 feet long, which requires a lot of crocheting. It takes 500 to 700 plastic grocery bags to make 1 mat. Needless to say securing lots of bags was necessary.

Brookshire’s grocery store was contacted to see if they might help supply bags. Store manager Eddie Melton said he would give the group a box of bags. A box contains 2,000 bags. Watts and Phillips took 1 of the finished mats to the store to show the manager. He was very impressed with the project and decided to give the group 3 boxes of bags -- 6,000 bags.

The finished mats will be donated to Samaritan’s Ministry in Hot Springs.