The League of River Valley Voters will host a Facebook Live candidate forum for the Arkansas State House District 77 candidates at noon Monday.

State Rep. Justin Boyd, R-Fort Smith, and the Libertarian candidate, Stephen Edwards, will answer questions from The League of River Valley Voters President Jeannie Cole, as well as questions submitted from the virtual audience.

The live candidate forum will begin at noon on https://www.facebook.com/LRVVoters.

The role of the League of River Valley is voter education. The group seeks to help everyone exercise their rights and responsibilities as citizens, a news release states.