Candidates in four races will participate in “Election 2020: Arkansas PBS Debates,” which will livestream at youtube.com/arkansaspbs and air on Arkansas PBS Oct. 12-14.

The following candidates have verbally committed to participating in Arkansas PBS’s debates:

U.S. Congressional District 2 – Joyce Elliott (D) and incumbent French Hill (R). U.S. Congressional District 3 – Michael Kalagias (L), Celeste Williams (D) and incumbent Steve Womack (R). U.S. Congressional District 4 – Frank Gilbert (L), William Hanson (D) and incumbent Bruce Westerman (R). U.S. Senate – Ricky Dale Harrington Jr. (L). At this time, incumbent Tom Cotton (R) is not scheduled to appear.

The debates will livestream and air at the following times:

Monday, Oct. 12, U.S. Congressional District 2 livestreaming at 2 p.m. and airing at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13, U.S. Congressional District 4 livestreaming at 10 a.m. and airing at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13, U.S. Congressional District 3 livestreaming at 3:30 p.m. and airing at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14, U.S. Senate livestreaming at 3 p.m. and airing at 7 p.m.

In addition to keeping viewers informed about the candidates, Arkansas PBS will also produce “Election 2020: Ballot Initiatives.” The proposed initiatives that have reached the ballot will be discussed in this 30-minute program produced in conjunction with the University of Arkansas Cooperative Extension Service. “Election 2020: Ballot Initiatives” premieres Friday, Oct. 9, at 7:30 p.m. and repeats Sunday, Oct. 11, at 10 a.m.

Debates will repeat Sunday, Oct. 18, beginning at 1 p.m. Additional information is available at myarkansaspbs.org/elections.

Major funding for “Election 2020: Arkansas PBS Debates” is provided by AARP Arkansas.

Arkansas PBS makes all debates available free of charge to all commercial and public television and radio stations for simulcast or rebroadcast. Interested networks should contact Tiffany Head at thead@myarkansaspbs.org to make arrangements for receiving the debates.