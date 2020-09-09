The Arkansas Secretary of Commerce announced Tuesday an additional $300 payment in unemployment benefits would be provided to those who qualify.

Mike Preston said during the governor’s daily coronavirus update the federal government’s Lost Wages Assistance Program will use FEMA funds with a 25% match from the state.

"This is in place of the expired federal pandemic unemployment compensation which was the additional $600 benefit people were receiving," Preston said.

The additional $600 payment in unemployment ended in late July.

Arkansans who receive $100 or more per week in unemployment insurance are eligible for the additional $300. The benefits were approved for the week of Aug. 1 and the state will go on a week-by-week basis, Preston added.

People on the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance are automatically eligible. People on traditional Unemployment Insurance need to self-certify using Arkline (501-907-2590) or Arknet.Arkansas.Gov.

There are about 83,000 Arkansas who receive unemployment benefits 42,000 of those are on "pandemic assistance." The state has seen a drop in unemployment claims for seven consecutive weeks and 12 of the past 13 weeks. The unemployment rate is now 7.1%.