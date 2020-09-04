When Sebastian County Circuit Court’s jury trials resume in October, court officials can expect masks, social distancing, an altered jury selection process and a backlog of trials.

On Thursday, court officials estimated more than 600 jury trials in Sebastian County Circuit Court have been continued because of COVID-19. While the vast majority of criminal cases result in a guilty plea before they even reach trial, Circuit Court Administrative Judge Stephen Tabor said the backlog will likely create an influx of court appearances once jury trials are allowed to resume on Oct. 5.

This influx is expected to hit the courts as officials manage a trial process that includes offsite jury selection, socially distanced jury seating and on-site deliberation.

"I don’t think it’s normal to be trying a case wearing a mask and the jury sitting out in the audience, but that’s going to be our normal for a while," Tabor said.

Sebastian County Circuit Court officials decided to return to court in October after the county in August and September saw a spike in COVID-19 cases. The decision was in response to the Arkansas Supreme Court’s June 11 decision to lift the suspension of jury trials but ultimately leave the decision in each circuit court up to their own officials.

The result is three full dockets of 100 jury trials in criminal court. Thirteen of those trials include multiple defendants, according to court records.

County Prosecutor Dan Shue said most defendants hold off until their trial dates to plead guilty. An estimated more than 90% of defendants charged with crimes in Sebastian County Circuit Court plead guilty before their trials.

"People generally aren’t in a hurry to enter a guilty plea until they know that a jury is waiting for them," Tabor said. "They’re putting off judgment day."

Because of this, Shue expects criminal cases to return to normal soon despite the backlog of cases. The criminal trials have plea deadlines of Sept. 14, 21 and 28.

But these criminal trials are required to proceed within nine months of the defendant’s first court appearance and within one year if the defendant is housed in the county jail. Outside this scope of trials lies a surplus of civil cases that don’t have this kind of time constraint. Tabor said he once presided over a civil case that waited eight years before it made it to trial.

And then there are arraignments that have moved like molasses during the COVID-19 restrictions. Tabor on Wednesday did five arraignments, down from a normal 25 before the pandemic.

"It’s been that way every single week," Tabor said.

If the defendants maintain their not guilty plea, they’ll be tried by a jury selected and oriented either in the old Sebastian County courthouse if in Fort Smith or in the Greenwood High School Performing Arts Center if Greenwood. They’ll then participate in the trial at their respective court buildings.

In the Sebastian County Courts Building in Fort Smith, four circuit judges must use one courtroom for all jury trials. The jury will be spaced out in the jury box and one side of the spectator benches. Spectators including family will be allowed in limited capacity. And when it’s time for deliberation, the jury will remain in the courtroom while everyone else leaves.

"The state has the burden of proof, and usually, we have a greater number of witnesses," Shue said. "We’ve got benches outside the courtroom and out here where we could have law enforcement, family, our witnesses."

Officials on Wednesday made the decision to not hold trials in the old courthouse because of poor acoustics and seating, Tabor said. He also believes the system they’ve established has benefits.

"We could pick a jury in the morning for one case and in the afternoon for another case, and have two trials going instead of being limited to one trial," he said.

The reopening of jury trials is the next step in returning court to procedures enjoyed before COVID-19 restrictions were enforced in March. The court system at that time was scaled back to a handful of events including felony arraignments and mental illness commitments and was expanded to include other services like petition to revoke hearings in May.

The court was originally expected to resume jury trials on July 1.

"Even though the time had been excluded, you weren’t trying other cases, so the queue didn’t move. It’s all accumulated. That’s why we think we’ll both anticipate there will be a lot of trials to begin with, and then things will kind of move toward normal," Shue said.