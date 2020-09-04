Arkansas Tech University and the Arkansas Small Business and Technology Development Center (ASBTDC) have created a new economic development resource for the Arkansas River Valley.

The new ASBTDC satellite office at ATU-Ozark Campus opened in August and will assist the ASBTDC regional office at ATU in serving new, existing and innovation-based businesses.

"Our goal for the additional location is to make our entrepreneurial services more accessible for our clients all across our territory," said Ronda Hawkins, director of the ASBTDC regional office at ATU. "Ozark campus administration has been very gracious in providing an office for our new business consultant to help us achieve this goal. Having a consultant at each campus will allow us to better serve the businesses within our nine-county region."

Tamara Morris, ASBTDC business consultant, is located in the Technology and Administrative Support Building at ATU-Ozark. She joined the ASBTDC in May after previously working as a senior consultant managing international information technology projects.

Morris holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Oklahoma and a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Texas at Austin. Her areas of expertise include information technology, financial analysis, project management, training, corporate acquisitions and divestitures and process improvement.

The ASBTDC regional office at ATU, funded in part through a cooperative agreement with the U.S. Small Business Administration through a partnership with the University of Arkansas at Little Rock and the ATU College of Business, serves Conway, Crawford, Franklin, Johnson, Logan, Pope, Scott, Sebastian and Yell counties.

To learn more, visit www.atu.edu/asbtdc.