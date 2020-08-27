Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson ordered three High Water Teams to state active duty to support Arkansas State Police Troops F, G and K with local emergency response operations in anticipation of flooding in southwest Arkansas. The teams began at noon Thursday, Aug. 27., according to a news release.

One team each is staged at the Texarkana armory, and two teams are at the Hope armory.

Some flooding is anticipated to occur in southwest Arkansas due to rainfall from the remnants of Hurricane Laura. Thirty-six soldiers – 12 at each armory – from the Arkansas National Guard’s 39th Infantry Brigade Combat Team will staff three Light Medium Tactical Vehicle (LMTV) and one High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle (HMMWV) at each armory.

An LMTV is a 2.5-ton cargo truck that offers high ground clearance, allowing them to operate safely in up to four feet of water. Each LMTV can carry up to 15 people, which includes a 3-person operating crew.

The Arkansas National Guard assumes support roles to augment civil authorities, where needed and directed by the governor, to help in a crisis.