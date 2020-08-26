TOPPS Inc., 1000 Townsend Drive, will give away food in a drive-thru event Tuesday Sept. 8, from 10:30 a.m. until all boxes are gone. Participants should drive up and TOPPS will put the box in their vehicle, according to a news release.

Sponsors include the Pine Bluff Police Department, Arkansas Food Bank; the apostle Craig Banks and pastor Sheryl Banks of Canaan Christian Center; the pastor and Mrs. Anthony Howard of Kings Highway Baptist Church; Superintendent Jerry and Diane Williams of Prayer Garden Church of God in Christ; and TOPPS.

Details: Annette Dove, TOPPS director, 870-850-6011.