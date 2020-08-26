The number of absentee ballots cast in western Arkansas is already set to outpace the number of such ballots cast four years ago.

County officials in Sebastian, Crawford, Franklin, Logan and Scott counties on Tuesday said their respective numbers either already outpace or are expected on election day to exceed the number of absentee ballots seen in 2016. Almost all of them cited COVID-19 precautions as the reason for the increase in these kinds of ballots, which will allow Arkansans to cast their votes without going to a polling station on or before the Nov. 3 election day this year.

"It’s unusual for requests to be made at this time," said Sebastian County Clerk’s Chief Deputy Nesa Bishop.

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson during his July 2 COVID-19 update stated concern of virus infection would qualify Arkansans to request an absentee ballot. Hutchinson at the time said this reason for an absentee ballot would be a step in getting as many Arkansans as possible to vote.

Of the five western Arkansas counties, Logan County was the only one to trail their 2016 total for absentee ballots requested at about 145. County Clerk Peggy Fitzjurls said she expects this number to exceed their 2016 total of 200.

"This is a lot earlier than normal, and we’re getting more and more every day," Fitzjurls said.

Bishop said Sebastian County has roughly matched its overall 2016 total at 1,210. Scott County has had a "slight increase" at 36, said County Clerk Barbara Whiteley.

Other counties have significantly exceeded their previous totals of absentee voters. Franklin County on Tuesday had 228 — about 100 more than they usually see, according to Deputy County Clerk Rose McKinnon — while Crawford County exceeded their 2016 total by 170 at 690.

Of those requesting absentee ballots in Crawford County, 375 are disabled, said Deputy Voter Clerk Ronda Robbins.

None of the officials said the prevalence of absentee ballots will have an impact on voter turnout in the future. However, Bishop said people who are unable to visit a polling station outside a pandemic with reasons such as work hours, transportation or childcare could apply for absentee ballots as well.

"They do have guidelines," she said.