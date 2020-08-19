As the county COVID cases continue to rise, the city of Paris currently has no active cases as of Monday, according to Paris City Mayor Daniel Rogers.

“We won’t be taking any extra precautions right now. We do still have all public restrooms closed and plan to keep them closed until further notice.”

As of Monday, Logan County had 337 positive cases compared to the 261 cases last Monday. August started with a total of 158 positive cases for Logan County and that number has now doubled in three weeks.

“Most all the cases are coming in on the south side of the county largely due to the Booneville Human Development outbreak,” said Rogers.

The Booneville HDC currently serves 122 clients with intellectual disabilities ranging from age 20 to 74, where the first case was confirmed on June 24. The first case of COVID-19 entered the facility through a staff member and spread through the staff and clients.

According to Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) Deputy Chief of Communications Marci Manley, they have been taking measures to protect the clients such as “no in-person visitation, working with infection disease officials at UAMS and ADH, employee screenings, increased focus on hand-washing and masks, and encouraging staff to be extra careful outside of work as well.”

On Friday, August 14, there were 87 cumulative positive resident cases, up two cases from the previous week and 65 cumulative staff positive cases with one new case since August 6.

“We are being as diligent as we can be to protect our clients and our staff,” Manley said last week. “At Booneville, each client has their own room, and we have isolated clients who are positive from other clients. Staff are wearing full PPE (gloves, masks, gowns, face shields) when working with those individuals who have tested positive.”

On Monday, Logan County had 114 active, positive cases, 222 recovered cases, 4,699 negative cases and one death. Arkansas had 52, 669 positive cases, 6, 494 active cases, 45,572 recovered cases and 599 deaths.

Rogers said his advice to the citizens of Paris would be to keep up the excellent work.

“It seems like when I’m out, most everyone is wearing a mask and doing their part to combat this virus. I believe the majority of residents care for their friends and neighbors, are obeying the mask mandate that the State enacted weeks ago, and understand that good hygiene and mask-wearing is our only defense against this terrible virus that has disrupted our lives.”

*Some information for this article was obtained from the Times Record.