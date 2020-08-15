Wedding vows were exchanged by Hillary Anne Dunklin Hornor and Stewart West Hornor on July 11 at Five Oaks Duck Lodge in Humphrey. The Revs. Bryan Fink and Steve Bushey officiated.

The bride is the daughter of Livia and George Hillary Dunklin, Jr. of Humphrey. Her grandparents are the late Margaret and Charles Edward Kossmann of Memphis and the late Mary Elisabeth and George Hillary Dunklin of Pine Bluff.

The parents of the groom are Susan and Govan Stewart Hornor of Piperton, Tennessee. He is the grandson of the late Sue and Edward Eugene Surman of Roswell, Georgia, and the late Nina and Elmer West Hornor of Helena.

Serving as honor attendants were Lauren Dunklin Heird, Margaret Elisabeth Dunklin and the father of the Groom.

The bride is the graduate of Southern Methodist University with a master’s degree in education. She is a school teacher in Huntsville, Alabama.

The groom graduated from Mississippi State University with a bachelor’s degree in political science and from the University of Memphis, Cecil C. Humphrey’s School of Law with a juris doctor. He is a lawyer.

A tented, garden reception was held on the lawn of the lodge after the ceremony. The couple honeymooned to Highlands, North Carolina. They are at home in Huntsville.