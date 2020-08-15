The Jefferson County Extension Homemakers Food Drive will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 27, at the Jefferson County Cooperative Extension Service, 500 S. Idaho St.

Community Service Chairwoman, Jo Ann Carr, is asking for non-perishable healthy foods in multiples of four to place in four boxes on the Extension Service’s porch.

Donations will be distributed to Neighbor to Neighbor, Salvation Army, Transformation Project and the White Hall Food Pantry, according to a news release.

Carr announced the event for people to share their surplus food with others. This food drive is part of the AEHC (Arkansas Extension Homemakers Council) One Million Meals One Dime at a Time.

Monetary donations are also being accepted for the food drive. Checks should be made out to Jefferson County Extension Homemakers and mailed to Delores Kelley, 509 West St.; White Hall, Arkansas 71602.

Details: Mary Ann Kizer, Jefferson County Extension Family and Consumer Sciences agent and EHC advisor, at 870-534-1033 or mkizer@uaex.edu.

The Jefferson County Cooperative Extension Service is part of the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture which offers all its Extension and Research programs and services without discrimination.