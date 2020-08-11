Saline County Justice of the Peace Keith Keck discussed Arkansas Issue 1 at the Hot Springs Village Property Owners’ Association board of directors discussion meeting last Wednesday.

Issue 1 would make permanent a 1/2-percent state sales tax for highway improvements.

Voters approved the temporary levy in 2010, to fund then-Gov. Mike Huckabee’s Connecting Arkansas highway bond improvement program. The levy expires in 2023 if not extended by state voters on Nov. 3.

Keck, a former POA board president, described area highway work the tax is funding, including widening and improving Highway 5 between Crows and Benton, and the Martin Luther King Jr. Expressway extension under construction between Fountain Lake and U.S. Highway 70.

Also, the state’s largest current highway project is widening Interstate Highway 30 to 6 lanes from Exit 116 in Benton to Exit 111 at U.S. 70. The proposed Little Rock Crossing project is expected to eclipse the Benton project in cost. Keck also serves on the Metroplan board of directors that is developing Little Rock Crossing plans.

Connecting Arkansas includes completed and ongoing projects across the state, including widening I-630 east of the completed Big Rock Interchange at I-430 and I-630.

If Issue 1 fails, Saline and Garland counties would each lose about $1 million a year in highway funding, he said. All counties and municipalities benefit from the current road levy.

Arkansas has the 12th largest highway system in the country, with more than 16,000 miles of roads.

Issue 1 would raise an estimated $300 million annually, with 15 percent dedicated to county roads and 15 percent to municipal roads, leaving at least $205 million annually for state highways.