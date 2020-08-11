Sponsored by Suddenlink, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Saline County hosted its first Back to School Bash recently at Cedar Mountain Club parking lot. Admission was free with donations of any school supplies.
Students, parents and staff enjoyed carnival games and prizes.
Bob Corbett's Chicago Dog Stand provided free hot dogs for everyone. It was a night of games, food and family fun.
Boys & Girls Clubs Back to School Bash - fun for all
