Saracen Casino Resort will create approximately 800 new jobs in the next few weeks as it prepares for an upcoming grand opening in early October, according to a news release.

“The heart and soul of the resort property will be its team members, about 1,200 in all,” said John L. Berrey, the outgoing chairman of the Quapaw Nation, developers/owners of the resort. “Of the entire development process – years of planning, building, the hard work, numerous challenges and all the excitement – these 1,200 jobs and the lives they impact are what mean the most to me. It really tugs at my heart.”

There have been about 300 jobs in place since last October when the nearby Saracen Annex and Q-Store opened on the east side of Pine Bluff, just off of U.S. 65-B across from The Pines mall. Additionally, more than 50 supervisor- and manager-level staff were recently added to prepare the various departments and training programs ahead of the resort’s opening, according to the release.

Of the 800 new positions, most will require a pre-opening paid training period of one to two weeks, with some positions needing a 30-day paid training period. The hiring process is challenging under coronavirus-pandemic conditions, according to Brad Stone, Saracen’s acting human resources director.

“It’s an added set of problems to solve, because we are committed to a strict set of COVID-19 safety protocols – social distancing, masks, sanitation, temperature checks, and so on. Meanwhile, we need to conduct hundreds of job interviews and, soon, start the training programs,” Stone said. “Thankfully we are on pace, and there are plenty of quality applicants to work with.”

Stone and about 10 other acting directors for Saracen Casino Resort, are the permanent department directors and leadership team at the Quapaw Nation’s Downstream Casino Resort in northeast Oklahoma, near Joplin, Mo.

“Staffing a large-scale gaming resort could be compared to staffing the various departments of a small city government,” Stone said. “There are almost 200 job titles. Everything from the blackjack dealers and slot machine attendants, to a 90-person security team, accountants, cashiers, surveillance specialists, custodians, electricians and mechanical engineers.”

The Food & Beverage Department alone – responsible for six restaurants and three bars/lounges – requires almost 400 team members. The casino will also need team members for groundskeeper and parking attendant positions, a high-skill information technology department and a marketing department.

“And when we open the hotel (projected for 2021), that’s another list of positions we’ll need to fill. Probably an additional 70 to 90 people,” Stone said.

Berrey explained the key to success in the casino-resort industry.

“It’s the hospitality industry, and it’s about making every guest feel like he or she is the most important guest in the building that day,” Berrey said. “These are good jobs with good pay and benefits. Also they are the kinds of jobs that make you feel good about what you’re doing by treating every customer like a VIP.”

Jani Cummings, the general manager of Downstream Casino Resort in northeast Oklahoma and a 35-year veteran of the casino industry, is recruiting nationally for other seasoned casino professionals to form Saracen’s leadership team. The majority of new Saracen team members will rely on the training programs and the experience of that leadership team to prepare them for providing the quality of service that is expected.

“Arkansas has not seen anything like Saracen Casino Resort – unless you have visited us at Downstream,” Cummings said.

Details: https://saracenresort.com/