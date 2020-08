The Pine Bluff Branch of the NAACP will hold its regular monthly membership meeting via Zoom at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 13. One of the primary items of business will be the election of delegates and alternates to the Arkansas State Conference Virtual Convention scheduled for Sept. 18-19. Participants must have the Zoom link to join the meeting. Individuals wishing to attend may email pbnaacp@yahoo.com for the link, according to a news release.