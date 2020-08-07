Gov. Hutchinson will provide his daily COVID-19 update at 1:30 p.m. today from the Governor’s Conference Room at the State Capitol in Little Rock.
To news conference is live-streamed at https://www.youtube.com/c/GovernorAsaHutchinson/live
Gov. Hutchinson will provide his daily COVID-19 update at 1:30 p.m. today from the Governor’s Conference Room at the State Capitol in Little Rock.
To news conference is live-streamed at https://www.youtube.com/c/GovernorAsaHutchinson/live
Choose the plan that’s right for you. Digital access or digital and print delivery.