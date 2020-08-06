St. Ollie Missionary Baptist Church at Star City will honor the pastor and wife, the Rev. Melvin O. Harrison and Marilyn Harrison, for 30 years of service at 11 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 9. The Rev. Willie Laws, pastor of Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church at Altheimer, AR will be the guest speaker, according to a news release.

Although the church isn’t able to conduct the celebration in the same way as before the COVID-19 pandemic, members will still honor their leaders, according to the release.

“We the members of St. Ollie MBC are saddened we are not able to celebrate this milestone of 30 years as we have been able to do in past years,” a spokeswoman said. “But, know in our hearts and minds the celebration is none the less real. To have a shepherd who has dedicated 30 years to one congregation preaching and teaching the word is a celebration in itself.”

“We will acknowledge our pastor and wife during our 11 a.m. services on Aug. 9, 2020, practicing any and all necessary precautions. Our pastor has taken extreme caution to protect his flock during this pandemic outbreak by following CDC guidelines and the advice of medical experts. We will continue to follow these instructions. Please help us wish Pastor and Sis. Harrison a wonderful thirtieth celebration,” the spokeswoman said.