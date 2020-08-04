A shooting death is under investigation Tuesday after police found a man dead at an apartment complex in the 4000 block of North 50th Street.

Just after midnight Monday, Fort Smith Police responded to a disturbance involving gunshots at West Apartments, a police department news release states.

Upon arrival, one male victim was discovered deceased inside of an apartment. The investigation is now ongoing. The victim’s identity is being withheld pending notification to the next of kin.

This is a developing story.