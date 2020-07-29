Were Paine's family or other acquaintances CIA connected?

When Lee Oswald was in police custody he twice called the Paine house, asking Ruth to contact a lawyer for him named John Abt. Paine has stated she twice called the phone number that Lee provided.

Some have questioned whether or not she actually made the calls because phone records show no such calls. How do you explain that, I asked Ruth? She said she did make the calls, but they were not completed, thus would not be on a record. “No one answered. It rang and rang. I didn’t know if I had an office or home number.”

Another topic brought up about the Paines is that on or about Oct. 15, 1963, a Robert Adams of the Texas Employment Commission called the Paine house to talk with Oswald about a job referral as a baggage handler at Trans Texas Airways, which paid much more than the job at the Texas School Book Depository. It is said he spoke to “someone” at the house, thus leaving a message. Seeing as Ruth was the only one at home that spoke English, the message would have been left with her.

The suggestion is that Paine needed Oswald to be in the Book Depository during the motorcade so he could shoot at Kennedy, thus the other job offer was ignored.

I asked her if she did inform Lee of this job offer. “I don’t recall an offer like that being made. I have heard this rumor, but it’s certainly unknown to me.”

Shortly after the shooting, several law enforcement officers arrived at Paine’s home in Irving. One of them was Deputy Sheriff Buddy Walthers, who has stated that Paine said, “We’ve been expecting you.” Officers Rose, Stoval and Adamcik also made similar statements. Yet Paine’s statements say she asked them if they had a warrant, to which they replied no, but could quickly get one. So, Paine let them in.

So what was meant by the “we are expecting you statement”? Did you say that? She told me she does not recall saying that, but, “It’s possible I said that, but it’s not anything I remember.” Explaining, she said she and Marina, at that time, knew shots had been fired from the Book Depository and because Lee worked there he might have been of interest to authorities.

Looking through Dallas Police reports, I found that law enforcement was watching Paine’s Irving, Texas home long after the assassination. Were you aware of this, I asked. “No, I was not aware of it at all,” she said adding she had no idea why officers would do so.

Dallas Deputy Sheriff Roger Craig testified that right after the shooting of JFK he saw a man, who he later identified as Lee Oswald, run down the embankment in Dealey Plaza and get into a station wagon.

Later during Oswald’s questioning this was brought up, to which Oswald said that Paine had nothing to do with any of this and to keep her out of it (Paine’s vehicle was a 1955 Chevrolet BelAir station wagon). Did law enforcement search your car? “No, I don’t believe they did,” she said, then went on to talk about driving lessons she had given Oswald.

Paine said she never lent Oswald the car, but there was a time, in the driveway, when he had started the car before she had come out of the house. “I was not happy with that. He could be presumptive,” she said. Paine took him to a nearby empty parking lot to practice, and said that Lee was obviously a beginner and also that he was eager to learn to drive so he could obtain a car and thus help expand his opportunities for work.

Speaking of cars, what about the allegations of seeing Oswald driving here and there? Paine said she was aware of these allegations and others, like him being at a shooting range or getting a haircut, but she knew them to be inaccurate. “Because I knew where he was. He was at my house. He never left the house. He’d watch the ballgame and play with his kids. He was very isolated. Nobody came to see him.”

Paine’s husband Michael has also been linked by researchers to intelligence, mostly because of his work at Bell Helicopter and family background. (Interestingly, Ruth confirmed, he is related to Ralph Waldo Emerson and Robert Treat Paine, a signer of the Declaration of Independence). Michael’s father, George Lyman Paine and mother, Ruth Forbes Paine, were both placed on an FBI Security Index because of their affiliations with the Socialist Workers Party and other groups.

Asked if Michael ever talked to her about family connections or Oswald, Ruth said Michael felt Oswald didn’t understand, didn’t have a clue and talked as if he were a militant that could change the world. And also that he didn’t understand much about the world.

I see no direct connection between Michael Paine and CIA, but it’s interesting to note that Bell Helicopter provided training and helicopters to Cuban military personnel in July 1959 (that’s 7 months after Castro took power) and perhaps at others times not noted in the FBI document sent to me by fellow researcher Bill Simpich. The document says there were 3 groups of Cubans who had received training at the Bell Plant.

A friend of Ruth Forbes Paine (Michael’s mother) was Mary Bancroft who was alleged to be a mistress for former CIA director and Warren Commissioner Allen Dulles.

Did you ever meet Bancroft? Ruth said she had never met Bancroft, but Ruth Forbes Paine confirmed to her that Bancroft was her friend and a Dulles mistress.

As for Dulles the only time she ever saw him was in 1964 while giving her Warren Commission testimony. “He wore slippers,” she noted.

Ruth Paine’s sister, Sylvia Hoke, applied for federal employment on Dec. 1, 1955, and went to work as a personnel research technician with the U.S. Air Force, perhaps a CIA cover assignment.

A 1971 CIA document from CIA’s Office of Security shows she was identified as a CIA employee in the 1961 issue of the Falls Church, Virginia, directory. So I asked if Ruth ever talked with her sister about this. Paine said she knew nothing about any CIA connection to her sister.

In September 1963, Paine traveled east to visit relatives, including Sylvia Hoke. From there Paine drove to New Orleans where the Oswald’s were then living. She then took Marina back to Texas while Lee stayed in New Orleans, probably going from there to Mexico City later that month. Some researchers see this as significant.

That is, meeting with her CIA-related sister, then going to see the Oswald’s, but Paine said there is nothing to this thought.

During the interview, Paine ducked none of my questions. She answered them quickly, without unreasonable pauses or hesitations.

Although there is little doubt family members had direct CIA or CIA-related associations, I was not able to directly connect Ruth Hyde Paine to any such connection. None of the many allegations directed at Paine, in my opinion, warrant a conclusion of her being a CIA contact.