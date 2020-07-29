During Monday night’s Water/Wastewater Committee meeting in Greenwood, the committee discussed their current contract with James Fork Regional Water District and options for next steps when the contract expires in 10 years.

Two options discussed were expanding Greenwood Lake or buying water from Fort Smith.

According to Committee Chair John Bailey, there were previous discussions with Fort Smith Utility Director Lance McAvoy regarding the potential agreement and the committee agreed to look into that option as a possibility. The Times Record reached out to McAvoy on Tuesday for comment.

One concern Bailey raised was the financial situation of Fort Smith Water and Sewer. Due to a federal consent decree, Fort Smith has had to spend millions of dollars on the city’ wastewater system and increase rates to compensate for it.

However, with the recent five-year extension given to Fort Smith from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the Department of Justice (DOJ), Fort Smith’s financial requirements have been slightly lowered.

The consent decree is set to be completed in 2032 while Greenwood’s current contract with James Fork is set to expire around 2030.

A contract with Greenwood could increase revenue for Fort Smith and potentially help finish out the consent decree requirements without additional rate changes for residents of Fort Smith.

The Greenwood Water/Wastewater Committee cited reasons for a switch as the poor water quality and financial issues coming up for James Fork.