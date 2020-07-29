From 12:01 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, August 2, the State of Arkansas will hold its sales tax holiday allowing shoppers the opportunity to purchase certain school supplies, school art supplies, school instructional materials, and clothing free of state and local sales or use tax, according to the Arkansas Department of of Finance and Administration (DFA.)

All retailers are required to participate and may not charge tax on items that are legally tax-exempt during the sales tax holiday, according to the DFA.

The sales tax holiday exempts certain clothing, equipment, and school supply items from sales tax if their price falls below a designated threshold.

Items that qualify as exempt from sales tax for the sales tax holiday include clothing and footwear if the sales price is less than $100 per item; clothing accessories and equipment if the sales price is less than $50 per item; school supplies; school art supplies; and school instructional materials.

Details: https://www.dfa.arkansas.gov/excise-tax/sales-and-use-tax/sales-tax-holiday/