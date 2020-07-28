Hot Springs native son David Hill recently published his new book, “The Vapors, A Southern Family, the New York Mob, and the Rise and Fall of Hot Springs, America’s Forgotten Capitol of Vice.”

The book serves as a primer of Hot Springs history. Hill’s plot is a web of words, intertwining the lives of his own family members with those of gangster Owney Madden and Boss Gambler, dapper Dane Harris.

The Vapors is an A-list of organized crime, corrupt politicians and big name entertainers. Hill’s imagery of Hot Springs is vivid, his description of the town’s cast of characters is colorful but the account of his ancestry is heartbreaking. Reading The Vapors is a delight for locals and a revelation for those beyond Arkansas’ borders.

Hazel Hill, David’s grandmother is central to the narrative for it’s her hard-driving life which served as the story’s impetus. Hazel loved Hot Springs’ with its verboten gambling and glamour but Hot Springs didn’t love Hazel. She led a life filled with disappointment, neglect and addiction. She struggled to support herself and her 3 sons, so Hazel began working at other gambling establishments before ending up at The Vapors.

Owney “The Killer,” Madden arrived in Hot Springs during the early ’30s after he grew too hot to handle for New York’s organized crime syndicate. Madden owned the famous “Cotton Club” in Harlem and his expertise served him well in Hot Springs. His influence proliferated the spread of illegal gambling, wire services and kept peace in his newly adopted home town. Madden’s power and authority were left unchecked due to his violent reputation and undisputed ties to organized crime.

Dane Harris grew up working in the Black Cat liquor store beside his father. The ambitious Harris drew Madden’s attention with polished appearance and work ethic. Madden groomed Harris to become Hot Springs’ Boss Gambler and left him the most powerful man in town, second only to Madden. Harris masterminded the building of “The Vapors,” a Southern mecca of illegal gambling and big name entertainment.

Hill’s book, The Vapors is a synopsis of an era chocked full of illicit activity. His research and notes are meticulous as he reconstructed timelines and documented events. The Vapors is a good read.

For more information on “The Vapors, A Southern Family, the New York Mob, and the Rise and Fall of Hot Springs, America’s Forgotten Capitol of Vice,” contact Stephen Weil, assistant director of publicity at Stephen.Weil@fsgbooks.com or call 610-608-8413.