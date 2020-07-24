Marriages

Marriage licenses recorded in the Jefferson County Clerk’s office:

Larry Darnell Perry Sr., 47, and Melva E. Lang, 47, both of Pine Bluff, recorded July 16.

Andrew Blake Smith, 32, and Molly Beth Allison, 32, both of Monticello, recorded July 21.

Fredrick Lee Warren, 33, and Janille Lanae Johnson, 30, both of Pine Bluff, recorded July 20.

Bryan Valquese Seals Jr., 23, and Tierrecka Rashon Brown, 22, both of Arkansas City, recorded July 17.

Antonio T. Williams, 45, and Temeka Nicole Christian, 37, both of Pine Bluff, recorded July 21.

Divorces

Divorces granted according to the Jefferson County Circuit Clerk’s Office:

Dwayne Lambert v. Karin Lambert, granted July 21.

Dana Muhammad v. Bryan Muhammad, granted July 20.

Courtney Mayne v. Timothy Mayne, granted July 17.

Leon Edwards v. Pratanya Edwards, granted July 20.

Holly Humphrey v. Philip Humphrey, granted July 20.