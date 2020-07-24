At least two staff members of the Jefferson Circuit Clerk’s Office were likely exposed to someone with COVID-19. The office is taking health precautions and changing its operating hours to be closed on Fridays, according to a July 24 news release from Circuit Clerk Lafayette Woods Sr.

The circuit clerk’s office at the Jefferson County Courthouse confirmed that at least two employees were exposed to someone who tested positive or believed to be positive for COVID-19.

“Our office is coordinating with health officials to notify individuals who may have been in close prolonged contact with the employees and to implement health and safety protocols recommended by the Arkansas Department of Health and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention,” according to the release.

“The Office of the Circuit Clerk will continue to clean and disinfect the areas in the office known to have been impacted including, but not limited to, common areas traversed by the employees, such as entrances, workstations, and restrooms. While we do not believe there is a significant risk of transmission for individuals who were not in close contact with the employees, out of an abundance of caution, we are temporarily altering office hours to ensure minimum disruption of public services offered by the Office of the Circuit Clerk,” according to the release.

Effective Monday, July 27, the circuit clerk’s office hours will be 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday. If an emergency occurs outside these hours (concerning legal filings and other legal documents,) people may call the office.

Woods also explained the importance of communication during the pandemic.

“Globally, nationally, and locally, the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has evolved quickly, as should our communication with both employees and citizens when the need arises,” according to the release. “During this time, it is important to continuously communicate updates and to acknowledge changes in access to public services when COVID-19 exposure by employees threatens the continued health and/or safety of other employees or members of the public.”

Details: Circuit Clerk’s Office, 870-541-5306.