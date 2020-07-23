During Tuesday night’s Quorum Court meeting, Judge David Hudson presented an option to breathe new life into the former First Tee property at Ben Geren Park by opening a Junior Golf Academy.

Hudson presented a memo that laid out the requirements for staffing the Junior Golf Academy and an overall increase of budget of $63,304 for the last half of 2020. This would include increasing the hours of the Golf Professional to full time and hire some part time employees to staff the facility.

This facility includes a clubhouse and a nine hole course for young people and senior citizens. The holes are shorter to accommodate for those who cannot hit the golf balls as far or walk all 18 holes of the Ben Geren Golf Course.

In order to put this item on the August agenda, nine of the court members needed to vote yes. Only eight members voted yes meaning it did not get on the agenda.

Justice of the Peace Danny Aldridge stated that he felt blindsided by this request, but he was in favor of looking at it as an option for next year due to the number of unknown factors in a time of COVID-19.

Hudson also pointed out that they county pays for the upkeep of the facility whether they use it or not.

Justice of the Peace Karla Reedy stated that COVID-19 is the right time to open this up because kids are desperate for outdoor activities.

Several other justices agreed that this proposal was timed well because school was coming up and word of the new program would spread rather than starting the program in the middle of the school year.

Hudson explained that the golf course makes the county money and asked "What are we going to provide to the young people in this area?"

Justice of the Peace Dickie Lee Robertson made a motion for the Quorum Court members to view the facility so they can learn more about it and the program.

The justices agreed to tour the facility Aug. 5 at 6 p.m.