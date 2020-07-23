When Alicia Wright and her daughter were looking at photos in her storage unit/booth at the Park Avenue Mall, they never imagined the devastation the week would bring. But in that tragedy, Wright would find blessings she never imagined.

On June 25, the popular storage facility and flea market lost a whole row of units to a fire. For Wright and others that meant the loss of not only keepsakes but of businesses. Wright owned the booth Augustgypsy76 and had begun stocking up inventory for a vintage dish rental business. By that Thursday evening, both businesses would be gone.

The loss of her business was not the most heartbreaking thing for Wright, but instead the idea she had lost the photo album for one of her children. The album had been in the unit when she and her daughter had been there days. “Out of 5 children, her’s was the only one in there” explained Wright. While in the unit just days before the fire, Wright and her daughter had spent time looking through the album together. “I tried to comfort myself, that if it was lost, at least I had the memories of spending the time looking at it together.”

To Wright’s relief, when she arrived at the unit the album had not been lost. It was damaged, but not gone. More amazing though were the three Bibles Wright had. One was her personal Bible that she kept in the unit to read while she was working. The other 2, Wright estimates, were both from the early 1900’s. Everything around them had burned completely. One Bible had been on a metal cake stand. The base of the stand completely melted, leaving only the plate and the book. The other had lace around it. Obviously the lace was burned away, but the Bible remained.

“I didn’t want to mess with the integrity of the Bibles.” explained Wright, who left the books, wet from the fire hoses, in the unit to dry. When looters came to pick through the rubble, she worried that the Bibles would be gone, but when she returned to the unit, they were there, safe and sound. They are now at home with Wright.

“Seeing his word survive was more important than the stuff I lost being restored.” said Wright. “I lost a bunch, but learned a lot.”