Of the 728 new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Arkansas on Tuesday, 46 were in Crawford County and 30 were in Sebastian County, ranking the counties third and fifth respectively.

Both the seven-day average and the number of active cases were down on Tuesday while the number of hospitalizations reached an all-time high with 488 patients, 110 of whom are on a ventilator.

There were 5,670 tests administered in the 24 hours leading up to Tuesday’s briefing for a total of 119,769 COVID-19 tests for the month of July.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson showed a video where five pediatric infection specialists all stated they would feel comfortable sending their children back to school.

According to Education Secretary Johnny Key, there are some teachers who have concerns, and the Arkansas Department of Education was willing to consider all concerns and address them before schools start Aug. 24.

Key presented several school districts as models for reopening. Highlighting the use by some of medical professionals and prevention specialists. Another move Key promoted was the use of virtual and blended learning options for students across the states.

Hutchinson pointed out that the start of school is still more than 30 days away which would give the teachers and the districts time to address any concerns they may have before students report for learning.