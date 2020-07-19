The filing period for municipal elections, which will appear on the Nov. 3 General Election ballot, will begin in two weeks.

Candidates seeking a seat on the city council can file their petition of candidacy, political practices pledge, and other paperwork with the Logan County Clerk beginning at noon on Wednesday, July 29.

The filing period will end at noon on Wednesday, Aug. 5.

City council positions are for two years.

There were two city council races in Booneville in 2018 and three in 2016.

In Magazine and Blue Mountain all city council positions are up also for reelection, as is the Magazine City Clerk position.

Magazine last had a city council race in 2016.

City council positions are for two years. The Clerk position is for four years.

There is an addition filing period for the Magazine School Board which opens at noon on Monday, July 27 and closes at noon on Monday, Aug. 3.

Any race that develops will appear on the General Election ballot.