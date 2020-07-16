Fort Smith police’s participation in a regional speed enforcement initiative follows a spike in collisions at the same time some COVID-19 restrictions were lifted.

Fort Smith in May had 509 vehicle collisions including four fatalities after a dip in traffic-related incidents from February to April. These collisions comprise about 17% of the 2,900 collisions since the beginning of 2020, according to Police Department records.

About 26% of all fatal wrecks in the United States were attributed to speeding, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. This is one of the main points in the regional "Obey The Sign Or Pay The Fine" campaign, which Fort Smith, Van Buren and Arkansas State Police will participate in through Sunday along with other law enforcement agencies in Arkansas, Missouri, Iowa, Nebraska and Kansas.

"Now that we’re getting back on the roadway, I feel like we need to pay more attention to speed limits, stop signs," said police Lt. Scott Jackson.

The number of fatal wrecks jumped 14% from March 2019 to March 2020, according to the National Safety Council. Arkansas, which saw a 16% increase in fatal wrecks in the first three months of the year, was one of 11 states that saw an increase in fatal wrecks in the first three months of 2020 versus the same time period in 2019, according to Occupational Health & Safety.

Eighty-four people through the end of June died in speed-related crashes in the state — a 33% increase from the same time the year before, according to the National Highway Safety Administration.

"You would think less traffic on the roadways would reduce accidents," Jackson said.

Jackson said the spike in May could have been attributed to Arkansas relaxing their COVID-19 guidelines at the beginning of May, allowing residents to participate in more tasks that include driving. The state at that time lifted some restrictions and guidelines on restaurants and churches.

The Police Department is participating in the speed enforcement initiative "to save lives," Jackson said in a news release. State Police will also give patrol resources on select days of the week throughout July, according to a news release.

Jackson in the Police Department news release said all drivers have been put on alert during the initiative.

"That the visible presence of law enforcement in the state as well as in the city and other areas brings more attention to traffic signs and traffic signals to make the roadways safer," he said.