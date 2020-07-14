She reviews requests from Hot Springs Village Property Owners’ Association members for information, board chairman Diana Podawiltz told directors at last Wednesday’s board discussion meeting.

Podawiltz said that last year, requests were reviewed by the chief executive officer, so the board chairman is reviewing requests until a general manager is hired. Earlier this year, the board ended the CEO’s contract, citing the board’s desire to return to a manager.

She’s denied 2 requests: One was information the POA does not have, while the other was denied upon the legal counsel’s advice. “We can’t produce something we don’t have,” she said of the 1st request.

Staff directors are able to meet many requests. If she denies a request, she will tell the board and give a reason.

After Saline County Circuit Court Judge Robert Herzfeld last July ordered the POA to make information available to property owners, the POA developed a policy for releasing information. Herzfeld told the POA information should be available in commonly available formats, including digital files.

Last year, property owners had to bring their own scanner or copy machine, Podawiltz said.

She suggested the POA might consider buying some flash drives for sale to members who wanted to copy information, with staff placing the drive in a computer, to ensure POA computers are not infected with malware.

One pending request is from Frank Leeming, who for years gathered POA statistical data to release.

A few years ago the POA quit releasing the statistical data. Podawiltz said she saw no reason to deny Leeming’s request.

“I think Villagers like getting that kind of information,” she said. “There’s no reason to deny it. Frank’s request was for something he had done for years.”

Director Lloyd Sherman told of having to scan 300 pages of POA data on his own scanner last year. “It took me 5 days, with 10 people working on it,” he said.

In the case of Cooper Communities Inc. v. POA, Herzfelt issued a summary judgment giving HSV’s developer the right to inspect and copy records, using CCI’s technology.

As a POA member, CCI has the right to inspect the chief executive officer’s contract and to copy member names and contact information, including addresses, phone numbers and email addresses, Herzfeld ruled.

In its motion seeking the verdict, CCI said that as a POA member it is entirely justified to examine and copy records: “The reasons stated by Cooper are not only proper, they are among the most proper reasons possible: examining the expenditures of the corporation of which they are a member and communicating with fellow members. The relief sought by Cooper through its motion for directed verdict for for thecourt to find that there is a proper purpose and allow them access to inspect the corporate books and records of the organization to which they belong.” (Emphasis was part of CCI’s motion.)

Further down in CCI’s motion, the developer made this comment to the court: “Would a reasonable person believe that putting a person in a room with 65 boxes and documents and not allowing them to bring in so much as a pencil would be facilitating the inspection of corporate books and records?: Hardly.”