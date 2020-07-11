Arkansas County

M&D Murry Transportation LLC was incorporated by Amod Ceon Murry, 1101 S. Maple St., Stuttgart, July 2, 2020.

Bradley County

Angel To Moon LLC was incorporated by Demetria James Mooney, 25 Oakgrove Circle, Warren, June 29, 2020.

Pretty Saditty LLC was incorporated by Lakrystal Antoinette Thomas, 1404 Bellaire St., Warren, July 1, 2020.

Drew County

Cheshire & Cheshire Services Working As C & C Services LLC was incorporated by Jeff Cheshire, 2238 Old Warren Road, Wilmar, July 2, 2020.

Grant County

Chad Hammond Cooling & Heating LLC was incorporated by William Hammond, 108 E. Sixth St., Poyen, July 2, 2020.

Jefferson County

Bowen’s Studio LLC was incorporated by Marikos Bowens, 2501 S. Bay St., 2, Pine Bluff, July 2, 2020.

Doyles Lawn & Leaf Service Limited Liability Company was incorporated by Phillip Stennis, 8 Deer Horn Cove, Pine Bluff, June 29, 2020.

Esteem Wash & Sanitation LLC was incorporated by Reginald Bishop, 404 Sunshine Lane, Redfield, June 29, 2020.

Finley’s Gracious Touch LLC was incorporated by Portia Neal, 5210 W. 13th Ave., Pine Bluff, July 2, 2020.

Flawlash Lash Extensions LLC was incorporated by Erica Renee Harris, 905 Dakota St., Pine Bluff, June 29, 2020.

K-M-K Renovations & Reconstruction LLC was incorporated by Justin Antonio Stokes, 216A Sunset Place, Redfield, July 2, 2020.

Lash Me Please LLC was incorporated by Verlia Sanders, 3706 Fair Oaks Drive, Pine Bluff, June 30, 2020.

Meadowbrook Estates LLC was incorporated by Zalmen Rubin, 106 W. Little Lane, White Hall, June 30, 2020.

R&D Hart LLC was incorporated by Dorothy Dunn Hart, 1909 W. Holland Ave., White Hall, July 1, 2020.

Shoe Room Customz L C was incorporated by Johnathan Deon Whitfield, 617 W. 29th Ave., Pine Bluff, June 30, 2020.

Sire’s Desire LLC was incorporated by Nickobi Nicholson, 325 S. Persimmon St., White Hall, June 30, 2020.

T & D Hvac Services LLC was incorporated by Timothy Burchfield, 9220 Henderson Road, Pine Bluff, June 29, 2020.

The Boss Factory LLC was incorporated by Haylie Gatewood, 12 Stratford Lane, Pine Bluff, June 30, 2020.

The McDuffy Passion LLC was incorporated by Latherese Daphne Ellis, 1905 W. 33rd Ave., Pine Bluff, June 30, 2020.

Vibrant Lux LLC was incorporated by Kristen Cole Miss, 5605 Brinkley Road, Pine Bluff, June 30, 2020.

Walker’s Restoration LLC was incorporated by Sharonda Denise Walker, 7800 Coachlight Drive, Pine Bluff, July 1, 2020.

Westwill Freight Broker LLC was incorporated by Ryan Jermaine Mason, 5 Needles Drive, White Hall, July 1, 2020.

Lincoln County

Dont Stop Freight Inc. was incorporated by Valerie Morris, 510 Addison Road, Star City, July 1, 2020.

Jashuan Transport LLC was incorporated by Edmond Lamont Reed, 6512 U.S. 425 N, Star City July 2, 2020.

Yorktown People Music LLC was incorporated by Justin Crawford, 2178 Broken Arrow, Star City, July 2, 2020.