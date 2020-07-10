The Arkansas Bar Association (ArkBar) recently revealed its new logo and its new governance structure. Several people from Southeast Arkansas are on the Board of Trustees.

“As we transition and move the association forward, we believe the new logo reflects our dedicated and diverse membership,” Karen K. Hutchins, executive director, said in a July 2 news release.

ArkBar is moving forward to meet future statewide expectations by rolling out its new governance structure. The new governance structure creates a single Board of Trustees consisting of 15 statewide districts. The new trustees were elected in May and began serving at the inaugural meeting of the Board of Trustees during the association’s virtual annual meeting in June, according to the release.

“The new governance structure will allow the association to be more responsive, as the legal profession continues to meet the challenges that require quicker responses and increased technology in the practice of law,” Hutchins said.

The new logo was designed by Mangan Holcomb Partners.

ArkBar announced the members who have been elected to lead the association this year.

The 2020-2021 Officers:

President: Paul. W. Keith, Hamburg; President-Elect: Bob Estes, Fayetteville; Immediate Past President: Brian Rosenthal, Little Rock;

Treasurer: Joseph F. Kolb, Little Rock; Secretary: Glen Hoggard, North Little Rock; Young Lawyers Section Chair: Chris Hussein, Fayetteville; and Parliamentarian: Aaron Squyres, Little Rock;

The Inaugural Board of Trustees:

George A. Lea, Jr., Pine Bluff; Kandice A. Bell, White Hall; Laurie A. Bridewell, Lake Village; Laurie A. Bridewell, Lake Village; Margaret Dobson, Sheridan;

Kelsey Kaylyn Bardwell, Harrison; Jordan Bates-Rogers, Little Rock; Melanie Ann Beltran, Clinton; Maggie Benson, Fayetteville;

Evelyn E. Brooks, Fayetteville; Randall L. Bynum, Little Rock; Thomas M. Carpenter, Little Rock; Sterling Taylor Chaney, Arkadelphia; Kesha Zaffino Chiappinelli, Bentonville; Brinkley Beecher Cook-Campbell, Fort Smith; Bryce Cook, Jonesboro;

Craig L. Cook, Fort Smith;

Leslie Copeland, Fayetteville; Tim J. Cullen, Little Rock; Carol C. Dalby, Texarkana; Joe Aaron Denton, Conway; Bob Edwards, Little Rock;

Paul Nathaniel Ford, Jonesboro; Amy Freedman, Texarkana; Caleb Peter Garcia, Little Rock; Jesse J. Gibson, Little Rock; Steven P. Harrelson, Little Rock; Michael McCarty Harrison, Little Rock; Jason M. Hatfield, Fayetteville; Geoff Hamby, Centerton;

Christopher Heil, Little Rock; Jason B. Hendren, Rogers; Rachel Hildebrand, Little Rock; Brian C. Hogue, Fayetteville; Anton Leo Janik, Jr., Little Rock; Sarah Coppola Jewell, Fayetteville; Jamie Huffman Jones, Little Rock; Taylor Andrew King, Arkadelphia; Alan Lee Lane, Fayetteville;

Victoria Leigh, North Little Rock; Jessica Virden Mallett, Little Rock; Skye Martin, Little Rock; Stefan McBride, North Little Rock;

Kathleen M. McDonald, Little Rock; J. Cliff McKinney II, Little Rock; Jeremy M. McNabb, Little Rock; Mary Catherine McNulty, Little Rock; David Stockley Mitchell, Jr., Little Rock; Meredith Strong Moore, Little Rock; John Ogles, Jacksonville;

Brant Perkins, Jonesboro; John Rainwater, Little Rock; George M. Rozzell, Rogers; Ryan Scott, Rogers; Dusti Standridge, Fort Smith;

Carter C. Stein, Little Rock; Paul D. Waddell, Jonesboro; Todd Cooper Watson, Newport; William Zac White, Heber Springs; Patrick D. Wilson, Little Rock; and George R. Wise, Little Rock.