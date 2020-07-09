On July 9th, detectives arrested Payton Mann, 18, of Hot Springs for the murder of Joshua Severns. Mann is charged with capital murder (Y Felony) and aggravated robbery (Y Felony).

On March 14, 2020 at approximately 11:38 PM, the HSPD responded to a report of shots fired in the area of Hollywood Park located at 411 Hollywood Avenue. Upon the officers’ arrival, they discovered the body of Joshua Severns, 20, who had been shot to death.

Mann is currently being held in the Garland County Detention Center on a zero bond.