Alma City Council held a study session on July 6 to discuss renaming the tennis courts, as well as a one-half percent sales tax on roads and a mask ordinance.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson has supported ordinances regarding mask mandates in public buildings. Alma Mayor Jerry Martin discussed with the council on their views regarding an ordinance that would require masks. The city council agreed that an ordinance would be difficult to enforce, and a resolution would be a more fitting action to take to ensure people wore masks.

The council will meet on July 16 to vote on the issues that were discussed.

Sales tax

A resolution regarding the continuation of a one-half percent sales tax on roads was brought to the table. This resolution proposed an amendment to the Arkansas Constitution to continue a levy of a one-half percent sales and use tax for state highways and bridges; county roads, bridges, and other surface transportation, and city streets, bridges, and other surface transportation.

15% of the tax revenue goes to the city and it represents half of the operational funds.

"This is something we need to support. There are a lot of projects that are dependent on this passing," said Martin.

The revenue from the tax is around $122,000.

Public Works Director Mark Yardley said that a significant amount of that money goes to the street department.

This resolution will be discussed more in-depth and voted on at the July 16 meeting.

Tennis courts

Martin says in 2019 he wanted to resurface the tennis courts. Due to some circumstances, however, it was not completed. Now, the idea has gone forward as the city wants to fix the tennis courts and rename them in honor of Toney McMurray, the Alma High School tennis coach who passed away March 11.

Martin noted that there has been an agreement between the city and the school to resurface and maintain the courts. The project will cost roughly $16,000 and will be split between the school and the city. The city’s half will be taken from the park bond.

The project will focus on new nets, resurfacing four courts, and new birdbaths. Lines for pickleball will also be added. Windscreens and a plaque dedicated to McMurray will be paid for through fundraising.

"I think it is a good idea. Everyone remembers T-Mac and this will be a good way to remember him," said Councilman Gary Perry.

McMurray was a 1976 graduate of Van Buren High School and a 1980 graduate of the University of Arkansas. Often confused with his twin brother Teddy, he spent his four years of college serving as a student trainer for the Arkansas Razorbacks. After college, "TMac" began his teaching career at Alma High School. Teddy, his twin, still teaches at Van Buren High School.

In his 35 plus years, Toney McMurray, served as the Social Studies Department chairman, the regional coordinator for National History Day, the high school tennis coach, the director of the Airedale FCA, and the "Voice" of the Alma Airedales. He was also a life member of the Razorback Letterman's A Club and he was an active member of Concord Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon and Bible teacher.