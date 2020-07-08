House of Bread Deliverance Church, 500 S. Main St., will hold a special food giveaway beginning at 1 p.m. Thursday, July 9, in a drive thru session.

House of Bread is offering this expanded food distribution program with more food and new sponsors, The Legacy Center of West Dumas and GoFresh USA, according to a news release.

This first distribution will be first come, first served while quantities last. Because of COVID-19, the distribution process is now different and House of Bread is committed to the terms. All persons are asked to wear masks and the church will observe social distancing guidelines.

For the food giveaway, traffic will be guided to the church starting with a special route down Fifth Avenue from Convention Center Drive. Customers will make a right turn across from House of Bread into a parking lot and food will be placed in vehicles. All traffic will exit on Pine Street.

All persons will stay in their vehicles while the volunteer staff load the food. If there is more than one family per car, each family (no more than three) will be issued a ticket upon signing in, according to the release.

Meanwhile, House of Bread is preparing for this special food distribution with new partnerships that bring more food supply to the Delta with The Legacy Center and GoFresh USA. It will include a monthly food distribution partnership that will supply special relief during the COVID-19 pandemic and will continue throughout the summer. More than $200,000 in food service value has already been approved for support for the citizens of Pine Bluff, according to the release.

“Apostle Saint Mary Harris (the pastor) is prayerful and hopeful that this expansion will allow the ministry to continue to support families in need of these services and is requesting everyone to be patience and in full support of all city and state guidelines during this pandemic. Volunteers are needed,” according to the release.

House of Bread is still seeking grant opportunities as well as ongoing supporters. Sponsors are encouraged to continue in prayer and donating to these efforts.

“House of Bread feeding has impacted thousands through the monthly distribution and at other intervals when people have needs beyond what their monies and resources can support. Annually, Apostle Saint Mary moves beyond the circle of Pine Bluff and Arkansas and travels into foreign soil to plant seeds of finances, commodities and church leadership and startups to expand her calling as God directs,” according to the release.

This food distribution will start at 1 p.m. July 9. For any updates visit www.houseofbreadark.org and Saint Mary Harris on Facebook. To volunteer, donate or for details, call 870-872-2196 or email houseofbread0894@sbcglobal.net.