Not to worry. Our financial shortfall is temporary. As soon as the corona virus pandemic is in our rearview mirror we will be overloaded with vacationing folks begging to play golf. A high percentage of visitors move here. I suspect 100% of all village garages have golf clubs tucked away. It seems like everybody plays. Some, 7 days a week. Gracious. They must be slow learners. We love our amenities and hope to leave this place as affordable, accessible, and well maintained as it is right now.

But our greatest asset isn’t sport... It’s our residents. We have a diverse population of retirees from every occupation, background, and location. Some were born with a silver spoon. But never the less, we have the best retired doctors, psychiatrists, nurses, attorneys, corporation executives, professional wrestlers, collage professors, scientists, engineers, artists, obviously race car drivers, photographers, financial managers, inventors, Volkswagen owners, geniuses, musicians, and other folks, all being of sound mind and high moral character living here. ( Sincere apologies if I left you out. ) So why would we ever go somewhere else and pay for advice? I’ve learned one thing in my short life. People respond and help when they are appreciated and we sure have boatload of very talented property owners.

Want to improve your looks? Wear a mask.



Herbert Rogers

Hot Springs Village

