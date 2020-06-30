Parents will be allowed to choose between on-site classes and virtual instruction for the 2020 fall semester in the Watson Chapel School District, according to a June 30 news release.

In planning for re-opening for the fall semester, Watson Chapel will follow the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) guidelines and the Arkansas Ready for Learning report, issued by the Arkansas Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.

“Our goal is to provide a safe environment that includes a rich educational experience, with opportunities for social interaction and extra-curricular activities while adhering to guidelines provided by the Arkansas Department of Health,” said Watson Chapel Superintendent Jerry Guess.

Details of the Virtual Learning Plan (VLP) are explained on the district’s website (http://wc-web.k12.ar.us/) and will be updated regularly according to the governor’s directives during the pandemic crisis. Parents also are urged to review the information to determine if virtual instruction is the best fit for their family, according to the news release.

Orientation for virtual instruction will be held hourly from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. on July 15-16 at the Technology Lab at Watson Chape High School. Attendance is required to sign contracts and obtain materials. It is recommended that enrollment in virtual instruction will last for the entire semester, if that option is chosen.

“As we comply with social distancing guidelines, we are asking parents who arrive more than 15 minutes late to please wait in their vehicle until the next hour before entering the building,” Guess said.

The first day of school is scheduled for Aug. 13, according to the district’s website. Details: http://wc-web.k12.ar.us/ or 870-879-0220.