Pine Bluff Downtown Development awarded The Generator $10,000 for interior and exterior signage. The grant was provided from the Arkansas Historic Preservation Program, through Main Street Arkansas. Located at 435 S. Main St., the building was given to Go Forward Pine Bluff by Simmons Bank to be used as The Generator, whose purpose is to house an innovation hub for entrepreneurs and anyone who has ideas that are ‘outside the box’ in producing an economic generator, according to the Downtown Development newsletter. Special to The Commercial