The former Core of Arkansas vice president has purchased the building that holds the company’s Fort Smith pub.

Jay Richardson confirmed on Thursday morning he has purchased the building that holds Core Public House, 701 Rogers Ave., in downtown Fort Smith. Richardson didn’t reveal many details or plans about his purchase, but he said beer is "absolutely" in the future of the building.

Core founder Jesse Core in a Facebook post on the pub’s page said he believes Richardson "will take the pub to a new level."

Now a member of Resolution Equity Partners and a state representative, Richardson said he closed on the building Wednesday. No one had filed a building permit with the city for the location as of Thursday morning.

Richardson said he will be able to reveal more details about his purchase and renovations in the coming weeks.

Core in the Facebook post said Richardson’s acquisition will allow his business to focus more on distribution. He also said he is excited about Richardson overseeing the location.

"Personally, I am excited for the Fort Smith pub and its patrons because the new owner is great guy, excellent businessman, and will do an amazing job," Core said.