The Pine Bluff Police Department is asking the public’s help in locating 53 year old Kathy Moore. She was last seen around 9:45 a.m. in the area of 4300 W. 16th Avenue.

Mrs. Moore was last seen wearing blue jeans and a blue t-shirt with the words “Northwestern” across the front of the shirt. Mrs. Moore also has dementia.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Detective Division at 870-730-2090 or Dispatch at 870-541-5300.