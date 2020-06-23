The West Memphis Police Department has requested activation of a Arkansas AMBER Alert. Point of contact for additional information is Det. Matt Jarrett who can be contacted by calling (870) 732-7525.

The West Memphis Police Department has requested activation of a Arkansas AMBER Alert for Majesty McClanton. Point of contact for additional information is Det. Matt Jarrett who can be contacted by calling (870) 732-7525.

The Associated Adult is listed as Rodney McClanton.

Majesty McClanton is:

Age and/or DOB: 12/1/2019Missing Date: 6/23/2020Missing Time: 11:45 amMissing from City: West MemphisMissing from County: Crittenden Sex: FemaleRace: BlackHeight: UnknownWeight: UnknownHair: UnknownEyes: UnknownComplexion is described as: Unknown

Rodney McClanton is:

Age: 27

Date of Birth: 1/24/1993

Last known address: 269 S. Danny Thomas Memphis, Tn 38126

Race: Black

Sex: Male

Height: 6'00"

Hair: Black

Eyes Brown

Missing infant/child/minor may be traveling in: 2015 White Nissan Altima

A second possible adult is described as:

Miracle Auimatagi DOB: 02/12/1999 Race: Asian Sex: Female Height:5'4" Weight 197

Anyone having information should contact:

West Memphis Police Department (870) 732-7525