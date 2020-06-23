A two day period in which seven Logan County residents had confirmed positive tests pushed the number of active coronavirus COVID-19 cases to 12 in the county on Sunday.

That number has climbed to 18 today.

Infections in the county hit the 20 mark early in last week and the number of residents tested later swelled to well over 1,000 and is now at 1,464 with a positivity rate of 2.3 percent.

Logan County officials learned of the 20th confirmed positive case of a county resident on Monday, June 15 and the 21st on June 18 before three more on Saturday and four on Sunday.

With four on Monday and two on Tuesday of this week, the county has had 13 in four days. The recovery count has climbed only to 16.

Among neighboring counties Yell has the most active cases with 157 followed by Sebastian with 129, Pope with 98, Johnson with 81, Franklin with six, and Scott with 3.

Yell has now had three and Pope and Sebastian counties have both had two resident deaths attributed to the virus.