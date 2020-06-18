During Tuesday’s press briefing, Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced that long-term care facilities are able to open to visitors July 1 if the facility meets specific standards set by the Arkansas Department of Health.

Two of the requirements for reopening are that the facility is free of COVID-19 and has enough personal protective equipment to protect visitors, residents and staff.

Part of the testing goals for Arkansas in the month of June is to test all residents and staff of long-term care facilities and more than a third of facilities have been tested. Overall, ADH has administered more than 80,000 tests of the 120,000 goal.

The state will reopen facilities on a case by case basis depending on the guidelines released Wednesday afternoon.

Visitations are encouraged to be outside weather permitting, the only prohibition is that visitations do not take place in the resident’s room.

Washington and Benton counties remain the top two in the state of new cases with 90 and 81 on Wednesday respectively.

The seven day rolling average was slightly down on Tuesday but went back up on Wednesday in what Hutchinson hopes is a plateau. The governor believes this because the number of active cases and positivity rate are at a steady level.

Hutchinson responded to reports of Fayetteville requiring residents to wear masks that he hopes for Arkansans to take personal responsibility and wear them to protect themselves and others. The governor stated that he did not want cities to take this matter into their own hands because it would cause discontinuity within the state.