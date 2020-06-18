Jefferson County authorities are still searching for a suspect who fled Thursday, June 18, on the west side of Pine Bluff.

Dalton Ross, a 27-year-old white male, is also wanted on felony warrants out of Jefferson County, Sgt. Fred Green said Friday, June 19.

While deputies were making a traffic stop, Ross fled with a woman, Brittany Kenward, 26. Kenward was taken into custody Thursday, but released pending further investigation. Both suspects were on felony probation, Green said.

At approximately 12:30 p.m. Thursday, deputies attempted to conduct the traffic stop, but the vehicle sped away, leading to a pursuit.

The driver, Kenward, drove the vehicle into a neighborhood West of Bryant Street. Kenward and the passenger, Ross, got out of the vehicle and fled into nearby woods, according to the release.

The Arkansas Department of Correction’s K-9 team is assisting with locating the suspect. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Ross is encouraged to contact the Jefferson County Criminal Investigations Division at 870-541-5496 or email tips@jeffcoso.org. The caller’s anonymity is guaranteed.