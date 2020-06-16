White Hall and other area residents were among honorees at the Arkansas School for Mathematics, Sciences and the Arts at Hot Springs. The school recognized students for their academic achievements during its annual Honors Convocation on May 23, according to a news release.

This year’s convocation was held virtually, and it was followed by a virtual commencement due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Honorees included:

Humanities and Fine Arts Department

Outstanding Humanities Junior: Yasmean Dehaghani of White Hall;

Special Awards and Recognitions

QuestBridge Finalists included Ghalian Fadah of Pine Bluff. QuestBridge National College Matches honors also included Fadah.

National Merit Finalists included Carson Hardin of East End.

Arkansas Girls State attendees: Alexx Weaver of Lonoke and Sarah Xie of White Hall;

Arkansas State University Roberson Memorial Scholarship recipients: Ryan Reynolds of Hampton and Alexx Weaver of Lonoke;

Aerojet Rocketdyne Foundation Scholarship: Jesse Easley of Conway and Maria Quintero-Pena of White Hall.