Incorporations: 6.14.20
Crawford County
Legacy Property Management LLC, Jason C. Decker, 1202 North Hills Blvd., Van Buren.
Simplelife Sky's LLC, 817 Segar St., Van Buren.
Solace Counseling LLC, Julianne Passen, 823 Live Oak Way, Alma.
Franklin County
Marky Mark's Carwash LLC, Mark Holloway, 425 Cynthia Lane, Charleston.
Johnson County
Hog Wild Rinds LLC, Derek Brown, 23847 US-64 E., Knoxville.
Newton's Heating & Air LLC, Shawn Newton, 409 Hill St., Clarksville.
Polk County
The Ouachita Land Conservation Fund, Shelly Alston, 157 Polk 185, Mena.
Goat Brown Springs UTV Rentals LLC, Chase Henry, 188 Polk Road 26, Hatfield.
Healthy Housecalls LLC, Anthony Calandro, 136 Health Park Drive, Mena.
V&P Cattle LLC, Billy Vaught, 417 Polk 71, Mena.
Sebastian County
Patch Brat Inc., Chad Moore, 1247 S. Coker St., Greenwood.
River Valley Estate Sales Inc., Denise Auman, 4111 Cherokee Circle, Fort Smith.
River Valley Sales Inc., James E. Dundee, 420 Deerwood Drive, Greenwood.
A&R Landscaping LLC, Carlos R. Interiano M., 5811 Sturgeon Road, Greenwood.
BD Sportscards LLC, Brent Dicks, 1500 Gary St., Fort Smith.
Bush Hawg & Mulching Services LLC, Greg R. Hasley, 12034 Ridgefield Drive, Fort Smith.
Diamond Ragdolls of AR LLC, James David Brashear, 1375 Meadow Bridge Drive, Greenwood.
Doods & Dames Dog Bakery & Boutique LLC, Crystal Delanney, 8608 Harvard Drive, Fort Smith.
Flyin' Hawaiian LLC, Eric Ryan, 2500 Houston St., Fort Smith.
JDJCB LLC, Twalisha Gonzalez, 1108 A St., Barling.
Redbird Fayetteville Partners LLC, Joe D. Byars, 401 Lexington Ave., Fort Smith.
RTMT LLC, Richard Henry Strunks, 702 Garrison Ave., Fort Smith.
Three Saints Investments LLC, Aaron St. Amant, 2100 Queensbury Way, Fort Smith.