Arkansas County
Sara N. Tolliver, 1468 E. 10th Ext, Apt. 9, Stuttgart; filed Chapter 7 June 2, 2020.
Andrew Hackett, dba Hackett Construction, dba Dalewood Woodworks and Mystiena Hackett, 1015B Highway 130 N, DeWitt; filed Chapter 7 June 8, 2020.
Desha County
Ashton Drake Cox, aka Ashton D. Drake, 20 Orlando Drive, McGehee; filed Chapter 7 June 3, 2020.
Jefferson County
Michael Wyley Curry, 4340 Camden Road, Pine Bluff; filed Chapter 7 June 3, 2020.
John David Benjamin Hughes, 2311 W. 35th Ave., Pine Bluff; filed Chapter 7 June 5, 2020.
Ronald Eugene Helton Sr., P.O. Box 20864, White Hall; filed Chapter 7 June 5, 2020.
Billy Carl Elliott Jr. and Melinda Joyce Elliott, 715 Osage Drive, Redfield; filed Chapter 13 June 5, 2020.