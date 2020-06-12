• TRAVELERS REST MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH at Grady will host Youth Day Fest 2020/Youth Christian Connection at 11 a.m. Sunday, June 14. Audrea Johnson, an evangelist at Travelers Rest, will be the speaker. Refreshments will be served. All are welcome. The theme will be “Faith? In the Midst of it All…”

• NEW COMMUNITY CHURCH, 321 N. Birch St., will host a revival. At 6 p.m. Sunday, June 14, the guest speaker will be the Rev. James Barnes Jr. of New St. James Missionary Baptist Church. At 7 p.m. Monday, June 15, the speaker will be Jeremiah Warrior, a member of New Community. Prayer will take place 12 minutes before each service.

• KINGS HIGHWAY MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 2312 Fluker St., will host a Drive-By Ice Cream Social for the youth at 3 p.m. Sunday, June 14. “Please attend if you can,” a spokesman said.

• HOUSE OF BREAD DELIVERANCE CHURCH, 500 S. Main St., will hand out food in a drive-thru session Monday, June 15, from 1:30-4:30 p.m. or until the 200 food boxes are gone. Everyone is asked to wear masks. Participants will stay in their vehicles while the volunteers load their food supply. New customers must register at the church Sunday, June 14, or go online to download the registration form at www.houseofbreadark.org. Details: 870-872-2196 or houseofbread0894@sbcglobal.net.

• HYPE COMMUNITIES INC., an outreach ministry of College Heights Church of Christ, invites children of all ages to participate in a Dreamers Poetry Competition. The topic should be “Making Dreams Reality.” Cash prizes are: 1st place - $100; 2nd place - $25; and 3rd place - $25. Submissions will be accepted via email at mooret6470@gmail.com through July 2. Winners will be announced July 4, according to a news release. Details: Tomekia Moore, 870-872-2229.

• NEW HOPE MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH at Altheimer, will host free drive-thru testing for COVID-19 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 13. Jefferson Comprehensive Care System Inc. (JCCSI) will provide testing on the church parking lot. Drivers should enter the lot from Division Street. Participants don’t have to show symptoms to be tested, according to a news release. Free lunch will be provided for the first 100 participants. Details: 870-766-8411.

• NEW HOPE MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH at Altheimer will give away food beginning at 1 p.m. Thursday, June 18. Food will be given out until it is all gone. Participants must live in Jefferson County, show a utility bill in their name or photo ID, according to the news release from the city of Altheimer and Arkansas Food Bank.

• PILGRIM MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 2507 Hill St., will open its Raven’s Nest Food Pantry on Saturday, June 13, from 8 to 9:30 a.m. or until all the food has been given away. Food will be given away on a first come, first-served basis. Participants must bring a picture identification. The pantry is a USDA distribution site, according to a news release.

• FIRST BAPTIST PINE BLUFF, 6501 S. Hazel St., resumed worship in its sanctuary. The public is invited to attend Sunday at 11 a.m. The morning message will be on the subject, “What Will the Last Days Look Like?” based on the words of Jesus in Mark 13. It is a message of discernment and encouragement. First Baptist is observing guidance from the Arkansas Department of Health in order to protect the health of attendees. This guidance is posted at the entries to the church. Masks are available at the entrances for those who do not bring their own. Details: www.facebook.com/FirstPineBluff/Live or www.fbcpinebluff.org.