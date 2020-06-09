Signs at Hot Springs Village boat ramps now warn users they must pay for access before launching a boat, in recent police department reports.

In an unrelated report, a driver told police she walked to her nearby home and downed a whiskey before coming back to the 2-vehicle wreck.

After a small pickup reportedly ran a bicyclist off Fresno Road, 2 men allegedly got out and stole the bicycle.



May 25

An officer found vehicles at Balboa boat ramp without a POA trailer sticker or a day-use pass. A brown GMC SUV had an attached maroon Ranger boat trailer, and was registered to a POA member. A black Ford pickup had a black Ranger Trail boat trailer. A silver Nissan van had a red Mastercraft trailer. A beach patrol member saw the Nissan’s driver launch a boat. The owners were not immediately located, but the department ran Arkansas Crime Information Center checks to determine the owners’ identities.

A black SUV with temporary tags reportedly tailgated in Danville Gate at 1:45 p.m.

Police relocated a black snake from a Gancho Way home after 2:02 p.m.

A white-and-brown pit-bull terrier caught on the Cortez causeway was taken to the animal shelter after a 6:04 p.m. call.

After receiving a report of someone yelling, “You hit me,” police found a motorist who told police his girlfriend had been driving drunk and he drove in front of her SUV to stop her from driving. He said she ran off on foot, but returned moments later to the collision scene at Calella and North Barcelona roads. Katie Jo Arnold, 39, Austin, Texas, told police she downed a Fireball Whiskey at her nearby home before returning to the scene. She kept entering the roadway after being told it endangered herself, and was arrested for public intoxication and taken to the Garland County jail.

Two golfers found a woman who had fallen down beside her Belotta Lane home, and helped her up, and asked police to check on her at 7:29 p.m. She told police “2 nice gentlemen” helped her get up and she was now OK.

Police told a man on Cullerendo Way after an 8:04 p.m. call that discharging fireworks is against POA policy.

After a complainant told police at 10:45 p.m. she was being harassed by a man who lives at the same Banolas Lane home, the man asked how to get her removed, and was told of the 10-day notice-to-quit process.



May 26

A caregiver is under investigation for possibly stealing medication and other items from a patient.

A motorist told police he collided with a deer on DeSoto Boulevard, near the West Gate, at 12:30 p.m. The Ford had damage about midway on its roof. The report said the deer fled the scene and was unaccounted for, but deer hair was found on the vehicle. Damage: $2,000

Two snakes stuck in rodent glue traps were relocated from a Sosegado Lane home at 1:43 p.m.

A spilled paint can left a trail of white paint from DeSoto Boulevard to a Perel Circle worksite. The worker said after 2:20 p.m. it was water-based paint that would clean up with water.

A complainant told police a black 4-door truck ran off DeSoto Boulevard about a quarter-mile from Calella at 7:04 p.m. and that the driver might be intoxicated, but a responding officer found neither a truck nor evidence of a vehicle running off the road.

A pedestrian told police at 7:55 p.m. at the Calella-DeSoto intersection that his sister had kicked him out of the home. The officer told the sibling she must get a Garland County eviction notice and serve papers before police could make him leave.

A motorist told police an older greenish Toyota Camry ran his Hyundai SUV off the road after suddenly turning left onto Marbello Way, off Barcelona Road, around 2:29 p.m. A witness described the vehicle as a dark Corolla or Camry, and gave a partial license-plate number. Damage: $5,000.

May 27

A motorist who accidentally turned onto Resplandor Way accidentally hit the gas pedal when trying to turn around in a driveway, running off the road and into trees at 3:34 p.m. Damage: $2,500

The driver of a northbound Ford Ranger pickup told police he lost control when approaching a Madaras Drive curve, near Elcano Drive, and ran into a tree. Damage: $6,000

A Villager suspects a younger relative stole $735 in a series of bank withdrawals.



May 28

The driver of an eastbound Ford Mustang who ran off North Barcelona Road, near Cantalejo Lane at 10:22 a.m., had only $500 damage, but was cited for driving on a suspended license and no registration.

A Villager reported a scam, where she received a $550 check and was asked to send all but $30 back.

An officer maintained traffic control at West Villena Drive and Salmanca Way after a driver attempted to pull onto Villena, but jackknifed. A wrecker pulled it out.

Several residents reported hearing fireworks in the Danville Road area around 8:39 p.m.

After stopping an eastbound Toyota Prius that was clocked at 54 mph in a 40 mph zone on DeSoto Boulevard, the 28-year-old Hot Springs man was cited for driving on a suspended license and was taken to jail on a misdemeanor Garland County warrant.



May 29

After a report of a truck playing loud music in the Valencia Way area at 4:05 a.m., an officer clocked a 1999 tan GMC truck driving 55 mph in a 40 mph zone near DeSoto and Valencia. An officer activated blue lights, but the truck failed to stop, and stopped the pursuit near West Fresno Road. Another officer got behind the driver on Fresno near the POA office, and police stopped it just inside the East Gate. The driver was cited for speeding. He admitted to playing loud music, but denied knowing that the first officer tried to stop him. At 9:01 a.m., East Gate staff told police he had stopped at the gate, saying “Jesus told me to come to the Village” and drove on in. The man waved out the window at a responding officer, who was unable to turn around in time to apprehend the driver.

An officer patrolling Balboa boat ramp saw a parked tan Dodge pickup with an attached small black trailer. He saw neither a trailer decal nor a day-use pass, but it did have an owner’s decal. The driver was not immediately located. The report noted that a signbeside the ramp tells users they pay before launching a boat.

Damage to an Ermalinda Lane mailbox was discovered at 7 a.m. The report said it appeared someone turned around in the victim’s driveway and hit the box. Damage: $150

An angler at Coronado boat dock hooked an illegal fishing net that was tied to the dock. It appeared to have 2 small bags of corn as bait. Four turtles were released into the lake. Arkansas Game and Fish Commission regulations require commercial fishing tackle to have a paid commercial license attached to the mouth of the net, so the net was confiscated.

A motorist said a white Ford car with Texas plates was all over the road on Highway 5.

After a report of a disturbance at 6:53 p.m., the 24-year-old Fountain Lake man who had failed to check in at the East Gate earlier in the day was found fishing at Calella causeway. He was issued a warning trespassing citation, but still refused to leave, and was cited for trespassing and taken to Garland County jail.

An officer told a group of 6 talking on a Castillo Lane deck at 11:55 p.m. of the Garland County noise ordinance.



May 30

A Cordero Lane resident told police someone knocked for an extended time on his door at 2 a.m.

A patrolling officer found a silver Chevrolet pickup with an attached trailer at 6:45 a.m. It had no Village decals, nor a day-use sticker, and was photographed for evidence. Later in the day an officer saw a red Dodge pickup an attached Ranger Trail trailer and a POA owner sticker, but no valid lake sticker or day-use pass. It had an expired 2019 lake pass. The report said that a large sign next to the ramp warns users they must pay for access before launching a boat.

An officer responded to a 911 hangup call at Balboa beach, but no one seemed to be in distress.

After being found in woods at 7:25 p.m. near DeSoto Center Drive and unable to give directions to his residence, Zachary J. Combs, 45, address unknown, was picked up for public intoxication and was taken to Garland County jail, where he tested 0.192 breath alcohol.

Three “poodle-type dogs” were barking continuously on a Campeon Way porch at 7:55 p.m., but no one came to the door when an officer arrived.

An intoxicated driver in a Ford truck was reportedly driving in the Gandia Place area at 9:01 p.m.



May 31

After West Gate staff told police a black truck pulling a white trailer failed to check in at 7:29 a.m., an officer saw it at Alicante Road on DeSoto, followed it to Cortez boat ramp, then determined it had a POA owner’s pass and trailer decal.

A roofing foreman said at 10:43 a.m. he would keep the music turned down at a La Canada Way job.

After a 911 call from the Fiero Lane area, with no one speaking, a golfer told police he had accidentally dialed.

An officer told a man around 4:22 p.m. he could not fish in a pond near Balearic Road and Jardinero Drive.

A gray Nissan Maxima was reportedly driven erratically eastbound on DeSoto Boulevard at 5:09 p.m.

Trucks were reportedly racing on Coronado Dam at around 6:18 p.m.

People in a boat on Lake Pineda were reportedly yelling, cursing and lifting the motor, causing water to spay, at 6:48 p.m.

An officer responding to the prior call found a limping woman on Fresno Road. She said after a small, older red pickup ran her bicycle off the road at Fresno Road at Hildago, 2 men got out. Rather than apologizing and helping her, they grabbed her Huffy mountain bike and left, she told police. She suffered scrapes, but declined medical treatment. Loss: $400

After a 911 hangup call at 8:38 p.m. in the Fastota Lane area, no one was found in distress.

A deer died near the scene after colliding with a vehicle on DeSoto Boulevard, near Madaras Lane, at around 9:51 p.m.

A gray sedan reportedly entered the Balboa beach area at high speed around 9 p.m., just before a portable toilet was turned over. It was unclear from the report if the car had struck it or if it was manually turned over. It had no apparent structural damage.

A deer died after colliding with a vehicle on Cortez Way, near Romera Lane, around 9:50 p.m.



June 1

A white dog was reportedly loose in the Gaucho Lane area at 10:35 a.m.

In separate incidents, 2 Villagers reported credit-card fraud.